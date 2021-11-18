Financial Analysis: Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) & Crown (NYSE:CCK)

Crown (NYSE:CCK) and Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Crown has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ardagh Metal Packaging has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Crown and Ardagh Metal Packaging’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown $11.58 billion 1.23 $579.00 million $4.43 25.09 Ardagh Metal Packaging N/A N/A -$12.67 million N/A N/A

Crown has higher revenue and earnings than Ardagh Metal Packaging.

Profitability

This table compares Crown and Ardagh Metal Packaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown 5.01% 36.22% 6.09% Ardagh Metal Packaging N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.3% of Crown shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Ardagh Metal Packaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Crown shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Crown and Ardagh Metal Packaging, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown 0 2 13 0 2.87 Ardagh Metal Packaging 0 3 3 0 2.50

Crown currently has a consensus price target of $132.79, indicating a potential upside of 19.45%. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a consensus price target of $12.43, indicating a potential upside of 28.44%. Given Ardagh Metal Packaging’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ardagh Metal Packaging is more favorable than Crown.

Summary

Crown beats Ardagh Metal Packaging on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging. The Americas segment manufactures beverage, food and aerosol cans and ends, glass bottles, specialty packaging, metal vacuum closures, steel crowns, and aluminum caps. The Europe segment operates in Europe, Middle East, and North Africa. The Asia Pacific segment includes beverage and non-beverage can operations. The Transit Packaging segment provides industrial and protective solutions and equipment and tools businesses. The company was founded by William Painter in 1892 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG.

