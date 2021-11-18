Financial Analysis: Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) versus Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Momentive Global has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabre has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Momentive Global and Sabre, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentive Global 0 3 1 0 2.25 Sabre 0 2 1 0 2.33

Momentive Global presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.54%. Sabre has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 65.54%. Given Sabre’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sabre is more favorable than Momentive Global.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Momentive Global and Sabre’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momentive Global $375.61 million 9.06 -$91.58 million ($0.68) -33.60 Sabre $1.33 billion 2.15 -$1.27 billion ($3.36) -2.64

Momentive Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sabre. Momentive Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sabre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.5% of Momentive Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sabre shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Momentive Global and Sabre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentive Global -23.41% -28.33% -11.02% Sabre -69.74% -442.63% -15.82%

Summary

Momentive Global beats Sabre on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc. provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey. Momentive Global was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions, through SaaS and hosted delivery models, to hoteliers around the world. Sabre was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, TX.

