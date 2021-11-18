Financial Services Advisory Inc Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Financial Services Advisory Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 39.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,595 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF comprises 1.1% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of ICF stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $71.50. The stock had a trading volume of 137,086 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.30.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.