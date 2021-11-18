Financial Services Advisory Inc Invests $931,000 in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Global X Uranium ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,095,000 after acquiring an additional 397,291 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,495,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,379,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 74,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,365,000.

Global X Uranium ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.16. The company had a trading volume of 70,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,619. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.03.

