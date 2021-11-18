Financial Services Advisory Inc Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded down $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $144.92. 1,430,829 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.50. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

