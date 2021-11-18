FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) Short Interest Update

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 205.7% from the October 14th total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NYSE FTEV remained flat at $$9.74 during trading hours on Wednesday. 24 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,644. FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

