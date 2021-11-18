Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 421.1% from the October 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS FIOGF opened at $1.32 on Thursday. Fiore Gold has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97.
Fiore Gold Company Profile
