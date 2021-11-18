First Hawaiian Bank Buys 43,445 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 249.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,445 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.6% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835,693 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,844 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $241.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,347. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $182.21 and a one year high of $243.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

