First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 45.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,755. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.92. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

