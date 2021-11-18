First Hawaiian Bank Has $6.09 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $226,000.

Shares of SCHH stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.78. 3,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,833. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.20. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $50.26.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.