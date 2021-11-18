First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wit LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,862 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,269,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,602,000 after buying an additional 4,854,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,011,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,565 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.13. 85,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,026,304. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.14. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.24 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

