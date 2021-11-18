First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Hawaiian Bank owned about 0.24% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $51,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.11. 1,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,049. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $121.77 and a 52-week high of $155.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.55 and its 200-day moving average is $149.57.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

