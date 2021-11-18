First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Price Down 7.7% on Insider Selling

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s share price was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $103.06 and last traded at $103.66. Approximately 152,820 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,153,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.31.

Specifically, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital raised their target price on First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.79.

The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.92 and a 200 day moving average of $91.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,235,299,000 after buying an additional 602,676 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $921,948,000 after purchasing an additional 488,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,955,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $810,599,000 after purchasing an additional 188,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,099 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $250,812,000 after purchasing an additional 260,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 38.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $230,948,000 after purchasing an additional 741,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

