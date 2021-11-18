First Trust Advisors LP Buys 5,971 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,409 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.37% of Willdan Group worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 277.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $842,299.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $70,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group stock opened at $41.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.29. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.33 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

