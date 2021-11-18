First Trust Advisors LP Buys Shares of 28,292 Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 28,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,774,000 after acquiring an additional 45,551 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the second quarter worth $110,321,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,518,000 after acquiring an additional 101,682 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the second quarter worth $64,754,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 381.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 699,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,437,000 after acquiring an additional 553,816 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raven Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of RAVN opened at $57.84 on Thursday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.63, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $114.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

