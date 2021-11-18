First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,343 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 3,417.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 604,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,708,000 after buying an additional 87,546 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter valued at $7,237,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,500 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KFY opened at $80.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.76. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.91%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

