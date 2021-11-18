First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.71 Million Position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.31% of Arrow Financial worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AROW. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 4,535.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 215,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 211,241 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,627,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,587,000 after acquiring an additional 33,184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 1,089.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 30,409 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $29,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of AROW opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.10. The company has a market cap of $579.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.69. Arrow Financial Co. has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $38.26.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 34.82%. Analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.