First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 15,371 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,371 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 742,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 22,018 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TTM Technologies by 3,089.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,932,000 after buying an additional 1,732,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in TTM Technologies by 26.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 24,583 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on TTMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.51.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $556.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

