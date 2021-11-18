First Trust Advisors LP Sells 311,277 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 311,277 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Infinera were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,749,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,645,000 after purchasing an additional 293,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Infinera by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,228,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,733,000 after buying an additional 136,442 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Infinera by 6.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,688,083 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,619,000 after buying an additional 230,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Infinera by 7.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,304,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,702,000 after buying an additional 236,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Infinera by 1.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,578,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,301,000 after buying an additional 32,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

INFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners cut Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Infinera stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.75. Infinera Co. has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $11.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $9.03.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $355.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.66 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

