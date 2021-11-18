First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 683,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,767 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 407,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after acquiring an additional 24,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 397,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,429 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 362,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,097,000 after acquiring an additional 22,822 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $81.03 on Thursday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $81.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

