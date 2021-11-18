First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Short Interest Up 403.0% in October

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 403.0% from the October 14th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 89.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,910,000 after purchasing an additional 151,973 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 83.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,757,000 after buying an additional 68,655 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 180.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 35,373 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 52.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 17,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 40.4% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 43,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FAB opened at $74.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.14. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $54.65 and a fifty-two week high of $75.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

