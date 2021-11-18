First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 73.2% from the October 14th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $79.15 on Thursday. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $53.16 and a twelve month high of $81.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

