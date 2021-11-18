First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 73.2% from the October 14th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $79.15 on Thursday. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $53.16 and a twelve month high of $81.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.34.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.
