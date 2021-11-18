First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Short Interest Update

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 111.8% from the October 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,242. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $34.47 and a 52-week high of $46.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.259 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FKU. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $472,000.

