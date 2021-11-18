First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.48 EPS

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($2.48), Zacks reports.

FWBI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.07. 631,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.67. First Wave BioPharma has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $26.30.

A number of research analysts have commented on FWBI shares. Maxim Group started coverage on First Wave BioPharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Wave BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Wave BioPharma stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of First Wave BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 61.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Wave BioPharma Company Profile

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm involves in therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

