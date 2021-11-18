Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,782 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Fisker were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 1,197.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Fisker by 354.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Fisker by 640.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

FSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.07.

Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $21.41 on Thursday. Fisker Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 18.40 and a quick ratio of 16.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

