FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FTLF stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.00. The company had a trading volume of 958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471. The company has a market capitalization of $67.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average of $44.78. FitLife Brands has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $55.35.

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.14 million for the quarter. FitLife Brands had a net margin of 37.31% and a return on equity of 39.94%.

FitLife Brands, Inc engages in the provision of nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers. Its brands include PMD Sports, iSatori, NDS Nutrition, Metis Nutrition, SirenLabs, BioGenetic Laboratories, Energize, and Core Active. The company was founded by Scott D. Landow on July 26, 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

