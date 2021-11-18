Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 6.0% over the last three years.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $17.26 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

