Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 130.1% from the October 14th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of FLME traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.76. 4,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,672. Flame Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $6,131,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,898,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $483,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

