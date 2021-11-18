Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $463,000 in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 71,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 138,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDN opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $25.62.

