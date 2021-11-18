Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $438,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 33.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after buying an additional 39,566 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 179.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 31,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FMAT opened at $49.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.17. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $50.55.

