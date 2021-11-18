Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 2,910 iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $121.35 on Thursday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $116.49 and a 52-week high of $126.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.33.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

