Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 70,742 Shares of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its position in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK) by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,742 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.02% of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF stock opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96. SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $20.54.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.