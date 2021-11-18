Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.220-$1.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.28 billion.

NYSE FLO opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $27.62.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 80.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.33.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.