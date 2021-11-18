Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £193 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) received a £193 ($252.16) target price from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.38% from the stock’s current price.

FLTR has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £170 ($222.11) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £170 ($222.11) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a £117 ($152.86) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from £158 ($206.43) to £150 ($195.98) in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £190 ($248.24) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £165.60 ($216.36).

LON FLTR opened at £116.70 ($152.47) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £20.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -280.59. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of £116.53 ($152.24) and a 52-week high of £196.81 ($257.13). The business’s 50-day moving average price is £140.91 and its 200 day moving average price is £136.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

