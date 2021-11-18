Flutter Entertainment’s (FLTR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a £170 ($222.11) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.64% from the company’s current price.

FLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £190 ($248.24) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a £193 ($252.16) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a £175 ($228.64) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Flutter Entertainment to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from £158 ($206.43) to £150 ($195.98) in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a £175 ($228.64) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £165.60 ($216.36).

Shares of LON FLTR opened at £116.73 ($152.50) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of £140.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £136.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of £20.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -281.37. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of £116.53 ($152.24) and a 1 year high of £196.81 ($257.13).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

