Flux (FLUX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.72 Million

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One Flux coin can now be purchased for $1.90 or 0.00003301 BTC on exchanges. Flux has a market capitalization of $416.99 million and approximately $25.72 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.98 or 0.00253624 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00099412 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.00146133 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000126 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 219,460,767 coins. The official website for Flux is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

