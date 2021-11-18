FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.4% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,234,219,000 after purchasing an additional 377,198 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,166,933,000 after purchasing an additional 520,162 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,855,000 after purchasing an additional 260,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,086,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,259,741,000 after acquiring an additional 360,844 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock traded up $5.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $397.70. The company had a trading volume of 64,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,691. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $394.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $419.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $349.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.73.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.41%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.19.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

