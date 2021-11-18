Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (FOVSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 5.8157 per share on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

OTCMKTS:FOVSY opened at $96.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.78 and its 200-day moving average is $100.73. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $137.63.

Get Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS engages in the manufacture, assembly and sale of motor vehicles and primary commercial vehicles. Its products include Ford transit, transit custom, tourneo custom, transit connect, cargo, and cars. The firm also imports and sells passenger cars and manufactures and imports and sells spare parts of those vehicles.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.