Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.98

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.98 and last traded at $54.98, with a volume of 1604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.19.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FWONA shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 94.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 60,006 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 115.0% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 25,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.