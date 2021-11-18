Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Sells $526,752.00 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keith Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52.

Shares of FTNT traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $343.68. 39,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,462. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.17 and a 1 year high of $355.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.20, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.09.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

