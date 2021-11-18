Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.90.
Several research analysts recently commented on FTS shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, October 8th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortis by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.
Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.70%.
About Fortis
Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.
