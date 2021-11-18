Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,677 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Systelligence LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 281,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 142,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,676,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,367,000 after acquiring an additional 738,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $33.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.50. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $34.94.

