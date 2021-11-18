Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Oshkosh by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Oshkosh by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK opened at $113.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.70%.

OSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.93.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

