Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,289 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average is $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.