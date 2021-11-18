Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Down 84.7% in October

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 84.7% from the October 14th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:FSXLF traded down 0.00 on Wednesday, reaching 0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,900. Fosterville South Exploration has a 1-year low of 0.70 and a 1-year high of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 0.85.

Fosterville South Exploration Company Profile

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Lauriston gold and Golden Mountain projects located in the central part of the state of Victoria; and Providence gold project.

