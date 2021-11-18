Fragasso Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fragasso Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,361 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,685 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 138,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,677,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 304.6% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,056 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 33,166 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $155.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.82. The company has a market cap of $140.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.51 and a 52 week high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.70%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

