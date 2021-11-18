Francis C. Chane Sells 6,667 Shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) SVP Francis C. Chane sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $56,669.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DXLG stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $562.42 million, a P/E ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.91. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $9.00.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 137.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,565,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,096,000. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

DXLG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

