Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Update

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the October 14th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Freeman Gold stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,238. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30. Freeman Gold has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.53.
About Freeman Gold
Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Freeman Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeman Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.