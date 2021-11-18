Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Update

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the October 14th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Freeman Gold stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,238. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30. Freeman Gold has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.53.

About Freeman Gold

Freeman Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Lemhi Gold Project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 99 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 1,019 hectares of mineral rights and 249 hectares of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

