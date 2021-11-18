Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.80

Shares of Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 84.80 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 84.80 ($1.11), with a volume of 40055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.50 ($1.06).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 63.11. The company has a market capitalization of £95.96 million and a P/E ratio of 50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a GBX 0.34 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Frenkel Topping Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.85%.

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

