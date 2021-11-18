Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.18.

FSNUY stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

